SIU investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police received a call around 10 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a male in distress near Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue.

Peel EMS say the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.