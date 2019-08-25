Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga
Toronto

SIU investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Man transported to hospital, Peel police say

CBC News ·
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after Peel police were called to Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue Sunday morning for reports of a man in distress.   (CBC)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police received a call around 10 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a male in distress near Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue. 

Peel EMS say the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. 

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|