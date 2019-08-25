SIU investigating after man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga
Man transported to hospital, Peel police say
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Police received a call around 10 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a male in distress near Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue.
Peel EMS say the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> is on scene Lakeshore/Ogden <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> for a party in distress. Male adult transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Call received 9:59am.—@PeelPoliceMedia