SIU investigating after man dies following alleged abduction in Bancroft-area

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 40-year-old man died in the Bancroft area following a police investigation into a possible abduction.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were alerted to a possible abduction from the Oshawa area around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, the SIU said in a news release. Before the SIU invoked its mandate, the OPP said it was alerted to a domestic situation involving a man driving on Highway 28.

Officers found a vehicle that may have been involved in the case near the town of Apsley, Ont., and followed it, eventually stopping the vehicle. Officers got out of their cruisers to confront the man.

"A short time later, as officers approached the vehicle, the man sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," the SIU news release said.

Officers then ushered a woman away from the vehicle and took her to hospital for treatment.

The SIU, which investigates all cases of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident.