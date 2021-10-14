SIU investigating after man, 48, dies in Toronto police custody

Ontario police watchdog says it is investigating after a 48-year-old man died in Toronto police custody Thursday morning.

"We can confirm that at approximately 8:20 a.m. the man was found unresponsive," Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"Paramedics were called and the man had succumbed. SIU were contacted and they have invoked their mandate, therefore we are unable to comment any further."

Earlier, the Special Investigations Unit said in a tweet that the man died Thursday morning while in police custody in 43 division.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency called into investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.