SIU investigating after collision involving Peel police car sends man to hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a Peel Regional Police officer that left a 57-year-old man with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

In a press release, the Special Investigations Unit says the officer was on his way to a call about a suspicious vehicle around midnight when his cruiser collided with another vehicle at Main Street and Archibald Street in Brampton.

The collision sent the driver of the civilian vehicle to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU says. Two other passengers were not seriously injured.

The SIU is called to investigate when people are killed or seriously injured in interactions with police officers in Ontario. It's urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigators.