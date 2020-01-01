SIU investigating after collision in Markham leaves 1 dead

The province's police watchdog has been brought in to investigate a collision in Markham on Tuesday evening that left one man dead and another man arrested for impaired driving.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve near Elgin mills Road and 9th Line in Markham.

A York Regional police officer was driving along Major Mackenzie Drive East when a Hyundai Veloster drove past her, according to a release sent out Wednesday by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The officer followed the car. At Ninth Line and Elgin Mills Road East the Hyundai collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota — a 68-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the other driver for alleged impaired driving

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.