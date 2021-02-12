SIU investigating after 18-year-old dies in hospital while under police guard

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man died while under police guard at a Mississauga hospital.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, Peel Regional Police officers were called to a residence in Mississauga, where a woman had "concerns with respect to a family member," the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release Friday.

An 18-year-old man fled before officers arrived at the home, the SIU said. He was located shortly afterwards, taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital.

While in hospital, the man remained under police guard. "Around midnight, the man's health deteriorated," the SIU said, and he was placed in intensive care.

On Friday, three days after being taken into custody, the man died in hospital.

According to the release, three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. Two subject officials and three witness officials have also been designated.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Saturday morning.

No further details have been released by the SIU or by Peel police.

The watchdog agency is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation or who may have video evidence related to the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.