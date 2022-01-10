SIU investigating after 1 man dies in Clarington collision

The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision on a highway in Clarington Sunday afternoon that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

In a news release Sunday evening, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the Port Hope Police Service received a call about an aggressive driver.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles had collided.

The SIU said one of the drivers fled and is believed to have carjacked a pickup truck. Police say the suspect forced the pickup truck driver to operate the vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were able to locate the truck and pursue it with the assistance of officers from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS). Officers used a spike belt in attempt to stop the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck hit the spike belt and entered the ditch near the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401, SIU says.

The suspect that allegedly carjacked the pickup truck was arrested and taken to hospital.

A 28-year-old male driver was taken to hospital where he died, SIU said. A female passenger was uninjured.

Update: The male passenger has died. —@SIUOntario

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401 westbound is blocked due to the incident.