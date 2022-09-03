SIU investigates after boy, 17, seriously injured in police chase in North York

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision in North York Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. a York Regional Police helicopter saw a Honda Accord westbound on the 401 at a high rate of speed before getting off on Meadowvale Road and stopping at a convenience store, the SIU said in a news release.

"When a YRP cruiser attended the location, the vehicle, occupied by four individuals, fled back onto Highway 401," according to the news release.

The SIU said OPP then followed the Honda Accord onto Avenue Road, and the car collided with a police cruiser in the area of Tresillian Road and Bombay Avenue.

The SIU is asking anyone who has information about this case, including photos or video, to contact them. (CBC)

A 17-year-old male occupant ran away from the scene, but was found injured and taken to hospital. The other three occupants were arrested. They did not sustain any serious injury.

