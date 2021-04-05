Toronto man dies after police execute search warrant, SIU investigating

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man in downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service went to an apartment on Sherbourne Street near Dundas Street East to execute a search warrant around 1 a.m., according to an SIU release.

"Soon after" the officers arrived, the SIU says it appears the 56-year-old man went into medical distress. He was then taken to the hospital, but died less than two hours later.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Tuesday, per the SIU, which has assigned six investigators to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. The investigations unit is particularly interested in any videos that might be relevant to the incident.