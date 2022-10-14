Police watchdog seeks witnesses after OPP officer's unmarked car strikes elderly pedestrian

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is appealing to the public for more information after an officer driving an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police car struck an elderly pedestrian in Burlington Friday morning.

Preliminary information suggests the officer struck a woman crossing Northshore Boulevard East near the North Tower entrance of Joseph Brant Hospital around 9:30 a.m., a Friday release states.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU says.

The police watchdog is mandated to investigate cases involving officers in which people are seriously injured or killed, or when officers discharge a firearm at a person. It also investigates allegations of sexual assault against police.