SIU Investigates Death of a Man in Apsley, Ontario

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit is investigating the death of a man in Apsley in North Kawartha township.

According to an OPP news release, they were called to assist with a domestic situation involving a man driving on Highway 28 shortly after 5 a.m. today.



Officers located the vehicle on Tuckers Road near the Village of Apsley.

Police approached the vehicle, the man sustained grievous injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The OPP has notified the SIU and they have invoked their mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.

Any inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault