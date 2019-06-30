Ontario's police watchdog probes Highway 401 crash into unoccupied OPP vehicle

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a weekend crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga that injured a driver who smashed into an unoccupied police vehicle near the scene of another collision.

In a news release, the OPP said officers from its Port Credit detachment had closed Highway 401 westbound express lanes, west of Highway 427, to investigate a crash and were forcing vehicles into the collector lanes when the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"A motor vehicle drove into the closure and struck an unoccupied police vehicle. The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to hospital," the OPP said.

The initial collision involved multiple vehicles and left a 12-year-old boy critically injured. Five other people were also taken to hospital with injuries after the crash. A man was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving, police said.

The OPP notified the Special Investigations Unit about the crash. The SIU is now investigating, but has not commented publicly on the investigation.

According to the OPP, no other details will be provided due to the SIU probe.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.