SIU investigating 'interaction' between police and man in Brampton

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after an "interaction" between a man and a Peel police officer led to the man being transported to hospital with life-threatening condition in Brampton.

Peel police received a call at around 4:10 p.m. of gunshots being heard inside a residential building near Charolais Boulevard and McMurchy Avenue South in Brampton.

Police attended with a large presence to investigate the scene.

"I can confirm there is no officer-involved shooting and there was no evidence of a shooting," Peel police spokesperson Const. Heather Cannon said.

"At some point there was an interaction with the officer and an adult male," she added.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the interaction, police say.

As a result, police are remaining in the area waiting for SIU investigators to arrive.

Peel police could not reveal any more details regarding the incident as the SIU has taken over the investigation.