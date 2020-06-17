SIU clears Halton police officer in man's fall from 2nd-storey balcony

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Halton police officer who was alleged to have thrown a man from a second-floor balcony in Oakville while responding to a call about taxi fraud.

In a statement, the Special Investigations Unit said "there are no reasonable grounds" to indicate the officer took part in the man's fall and subsequent injuries.

"I am cognizant that some evidence suggests that the complainant was thrown over the railing during a physical altercation with one of the officers, but I cannot place any weight on such evidence," said SIU director Joseph Martino.

The incident took place in the early morning of February 16, after police were called by a local taxi company reporting that a customer did not pay his fare and ran away.

After arriving at the scene, officers reportedly confronted a 40-year-old man inside an apartment after a friend let them inside.

The SIU statement says the suspect had "consumed illicit substances and was in a highly agitated state."

It says the man "fled through the sliding balcony doors onto the balcony and fell over the railing." He suffered multiple fractures as a result of the approximately six-metre fall.

The SIU cited security camera evidence and information from two civillian witness eyewitnesses to support their finding.

The officer accused of throwing the man from the balcony did not agree to an interview with the SIU, but he did provide his notes related to the incident.

The SIU is an arms-length oversight agency that investigates incidents of serious injury, death or sexual assault involving police.