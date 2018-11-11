SIU investigating man's death in Grey Highlands

Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says provincial police officers were called to a home for a domestic situation between two males, including the 52-year-old, around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The SIU says the officers investigated and left.

The agency says several hours later, around 2:15 a.m., provincial police received a call from the same home.

It says when officers arrived, they found a man dead and with a gunshot wound.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.