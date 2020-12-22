Former Peel police officer facing sexual assault charge for alleged incident in 1992

A former detective from Peel Region faces a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident in 1992.

The Special Investigations Unit says a woman contacted Peel police in August.

The SIU then took over the investigation.

The SIU is the independent police watchdog that investigates reports involving officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency says the alleged incident happened in Barrie, Ont.

The accused has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.



