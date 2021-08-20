Investigation into OPP shooting death of boy, father, on hold as FBI conducts tests

Ontario's police watchdog says its investigation into the police shooting death of a one-year-old boy and his father is on hold.

The Special Investigations Unit says the "hold pattern" is due to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation conducting ballistic testing.

The SIU has said Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at the 33-year-old father in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in his car after he allegedly abducted his child on Nov. 26, 2020.

The child died that day while the father succumbed to gunshot wounds about a week later.

An officer was also hurt in the confrontation.

The agency has said evidence suggests police gunfire killed both the father and his child.

"The investigation is currently in a hold pattern awaiting the results of specialized, out-of-country forensic testing of some of the ballistic evidence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," said SIU spokeswoman Kristy Denette.

"The SIU recognizes the high public interest in this tragic case and is moving as quickly as it can to bring the investigation to resolution. We ask for the public's continued patience as the investigation is conducted."