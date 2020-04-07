SIU investigating after Peel police fatally shoot man in Brampton

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a shooting by Peel police that left a man dead in Brampton on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man, 26, was shot in the area of Sawston Circle and Edenbrook Hill Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway West.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene at 5:20 p.m.

According to the SIU, police were sent to a residence on Sawston Circle because of a "domestic situation" shortly before 6 p.m.

Shortly after arriving, officers encountered the man, the SIU said in a news release on Monday night.

"There was an interaction, which included the discharge of conducted energy weapons by two officers," the SIU said in the release.

"One officer then discharged his firearm multiple times. The man was struck."

The man died at the scene, the SIU added.

According to Peel police, shots were fired and there was a heavy police presence.

Police said a police firearm was discharged during the "interaction" with the man.

Peel paramedics said they responded with several crews and superintendents.