Ontario's police watchdog to investigate fatal fire in Toronto highrise

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal fire in a downtown Toronto highrise building on Friday night.

A man, 32, died in the fire at 220 Victoria St, near Yonge and Shuter Streets.

In a news release on Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit said Toronto police were called to the 22-storey building for a report of an assault.

The SIU said officers made their way to a unit on the 12th floor and forced the door open.

"They immediately saw flames inside and attempts were made to communicate with a 32-year-old man who lived in the unit," the SIU said in the release.

Toronto Fire Services also went to the scene, the SIU said. Firefighters entered the unit, found the man and brought him out, the SIU said.

According to Toronto Fire, the man was brought to the lobby, where crews performed CPR.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire in one apartment unit

Capt. David Eckerman. spokesperson for Toronto Fire, said the fire was mainly on the balcony of the unit and was mostly contained to the apartment. Fire crews got the call around 9:18 p.m., he said.

Smoke damage to the rest of the building was minimal, he said.

The building was evacuated, police said. Two TTC buses were on the scene on Friday night for residents to provide shelter for residents.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone who may have relevant information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have any video evidence related to the fire is urged to upload it through the SIU website.

The SIU is an agency that investigates reports involving police were there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.