Police watchdog investigating after attempted traffic stop ends in deadly crash

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an attempted traffic stop by provincial police early Friday ended in a collision that left one person dead and another injured.

According to a brief tweet from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident began around 2:45 a.m., when an OPP officer tried to stop a driver in Brampton.

The driver fled, the SIU said, and then crashed into another vehicle near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East.

As a result, two people were taken to hospital, where one later died, the SIU said. No further details were made available.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam video is asked to contact the SIU 1-800-787-8529.

Peel Regional Police have closed the intersection of Dixie and Sandalwood for further investigation.