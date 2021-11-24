Police injure man allegedly making threats at Mississauga hospital, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog agency says it is investigating after a Peel police officer shot a man with an anti-riot weapon and a Taser after he allegedly made threats in the emergency room at Mississauga Hospital Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) officers were called to the hospital after 11 p.m.

"The man walked outside the hospital where he was struck with multiple ARWEN rounds and a Conducted Energy Weapon."

An ARWEN is a type of launcher that can be used with rounds made of rubber or other material. Conducted Energy Weapons are generally referred to by the brand name Taser.

The SIU says paramedics took the man to another hospital in Mississauga for treatment of "unspecified injuries."

One officer is under investigation, with two others designated witnesses, the SIU says.