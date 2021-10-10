Ontario's police watchdog investigating 2 separate deaths involving Toronto police Saturday night
One incident happened in downtown Toronto, while the other happened in Scarborough
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating two separate deaths on Saturday night that followed interactions with Toronto police officers.
The first happened at a home on Castledene Crescent in Scarborough at about 7:30 p.m.
According to the provincial police watchdog, police were called to the residence for an "unknown trouble call."
The SIU release is sparse on details, saying only that a police negotiator was involved and spoke with a man who "sustained a serious injury" over the course of the negotiation.
The man received first aid from officers, then from paramedics. The 41-year-old man died in hospital, according to the SIU. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.
A few hours after the Scarborough incident, police responded to a call for a man in distress at a home on Church Street near the city's core.
In a separate news release, the SIU said police found a man barricaded inside at about 11:30 p.m.
Once officers got into the residence, the SIU release said, police "located the man in medical distress."
Paramedics were called but the 34-year-old died, the SIU said.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to either case, including video evidence, is being urged by the SIU to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.