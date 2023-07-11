SIU notified after police 'unsuccessful' in getting man to safety from Vaughan balcony

Ontario's police watchdog has been notified after a man "threatening" to jump from a high-rise balcony in Vaughan died Monday, police say.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Portage Parkway and Millway Avenue for a report of man who threatened to jump off a balcony about 50 floors up.

"Officers attempted to talk to him to get him to safety, but were unsuccessful. Sadly, the male is deceased," police said in the tweet.

The Special Investigations Unit has not commented on the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.