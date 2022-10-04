Ontario's police watchdog to investigate death of man found unresponsive in his car

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the case of a man who died in hospital after Peel police officers found him unresponsive in his car last year in Mississauga.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man, 47, died on Nov. 22, 2021, but it launched its investigation after the incident was reported by Peel Regional Police on Sept. 16 of this year.

Preliminary information suggests police received a call about a man in his vehicle and officers went to Vanrose Street in Mississauga to respond, according to the release.

"Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the SIU said, adding that it has assigned two investigators to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person. However, the release doesn't specify why the unit is investigating in this particular case.

Anyone who may have information about the case, including video or photos, is urged to contact the lead investigator at at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.