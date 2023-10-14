SIU says no charges for Toronto police after man falls from hotel window

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing after a 58-year-old man fell from a downtown hotel window and died.

In a report released Friday, Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there is no reason to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death.

The report says Toronto police received a call about someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Street shortly before 3 a.m. on June 15.

When officers arrived, they noticed a window on the fourth floor of the hotel was broken, according to the report. Officers located the man, who was yelling.

"The Complainant was yelling that he wanted to be shot," the SIU report said.

The agency said officers went up to the floor and — from outside the door of the room — attempted to speak to a man who was inside the hotel room. They were unable to get in.

Shortly after, the SIU says the man, 58, fell to the street below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.