SIU investigating after man falls from hotel window during interaction with police

Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man fell from a hotel window and died in downtown Toronto Thursday morning.

In a news release Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police received a call about someone throwing items onto the street from a room at the Holiday Inn Express on Lombard Street at about 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they noticed a window on the fourth floor of the hotel was broken, the release said.

The agency said officers went up to the floor and — from outside the door of the room — attempted to speak to a man who was inside the hotel room.

Shortly after, the SIU says the man, 58, fell to the street below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency says five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.