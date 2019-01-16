SIU says police actions 'commendable,' will not lay charges after Danforth shooting

Ontario's police watchdog has concluded that Faisal Hussain took his own life at the end of the Danforth Avenue shooting spree and that no criminal charges should be laid against Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit released its findings on Wednesday, which include a detailed summary and analysis of the shooting.

"In this case there is no evidence that the responding officers' actions were anything but commendable in the face of truly perilous circumstances," wrote SIU director Tony Loparco.

Hussain killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis during the shooting, which took place on the night of July 22, 2018 in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood.

Police located gunman within 6 minutes

Reports of a shooting outside Pappas Grill were made to police at 10 p.m., and a pair of officers located Hussain within six minutes.

The SIU report says the officers approached Hussain with their weapons drawn. Hussain turned to face them and fired multiple times. The officers "almost immediately" returned fire, according to the report. Hussain then fled the scene.

Minutes later, police officers found Hussain's lifeless body outside Danforth Church on Bowden Street, with a black Smith and Wesson handgun and two loaded magazines lying at his side. He was 29.

A police officer shot the rear window of a cruiser during the shooting. (Special Investigations Unit)

An autopsy later revealed that Hussain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The coroner found no other significant injuries.

The SIU interviewed a total of 15 civilian witnesses and seven police officers during its investigation.

Loparco said the officers who exchanged gunfire with Hussain delivered credible and "overwhelmingly consistent" statements during the interview process.

"I am simply unable to find any evidence that a police officer committed a criminal offence in relation to Mr. Hussain's death," Loparco wrote. "Instead, I believe that Mr. Hussain decided to kill himself rather than surrender to police."

Loparco went on to say that the officers' use of force was "entirely appropriate" given the circumstances.