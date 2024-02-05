SIU investigating after cyclist seriously injured in collision with Toronto police vehicle

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Toronto police vehicle Sunday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Castle Frank subway station, near Bloor Street E.

Police were responding to a call, the agency said, when the vehicle became involved in a collision with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU said in a news release Monday.

Two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case, according to the release.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.