Driver of allegedly stolen vehicle hits MiWay bus while evading police: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man attempting to evade Peel police in an allegedly stolen vehicle collided with a Mississauga transit bus.

The incident unfolded at around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Kristy Denette, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle, believing it to be stolen, Denette said. The driver sped away and hit the MiWay bus at the corner of Dixie and Burnhamthorpe roads.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury, Peel paramedics said.

Police have not said if there are any charges pending against the driver.

The SIU investigates any time a civilian is injured during an interaction with police. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the SIU.