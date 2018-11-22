SIU called in after Toronto police exchange gunfire with man in Etobicoke

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 23-year-old man was struck "multiple times" during a shootout with Toronto officers in Etobicoke late Wednesday night.

Police went to an apartment on Willowridge Road, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 11:30 p.m. to arrest the man, according to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit. The release did not include details about why police wanted to take the man into custody.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between the man and a police officer, and the man was struck multiple times," the release said.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release went on.

While Toronto police can no longer comment because the SIU has invoked its mandate, a spokesperson for the force tweeted at the time of the incident that 10 to 20 shots were heard.

Police took another man into custody, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

Police took one person into custody after a shootout with another man on Willowridge Road late Wednesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Meanwhile, the SIU is devoting three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. There is one subject officer and nine witness officers.

The SIU asks that anyone with information contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video footage of the incident can upload it to the SIU's website.