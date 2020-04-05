Ontario's police watchdog investigating collision between vehicle and Toronto transit bus
The SIU says police were watching the vehicle before the collision. Two people were brought to hospital.
Police were watching vehicle before collision, 2 people taken to hospital: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a transit bus and a vehicle collided at an intersection in Toronto.
Two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The Special Investigations Unit says the vehicle was being observed by a provincial police member prior to the collision.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police where someone is injured, sexually assaulted or killed.