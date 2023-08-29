SIU invokes mandate in Brampton collision that sent Peel police officer, woman to trauma centre

Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police vehicle in Brampton was involved in a collision that sent a police officer and a woman to a trauma centre.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road shortly after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a collision.

Investigators said a police cruiser and another vehicle collided. When emergency crews arrived, a police officer and a woman were rushed to a trauma centre.

Police have not released any further details on what led up to the collision.

Roads in the area remain closed as police continue to investigate. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed to CBC Toronto that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and has taken over the investigation.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that's called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or sexual assault.