SIU investigating after boy, 17, struck by driver while allegedly fleeing from police in Vaughan

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a teen boy was struck by a driver while he was allegedly fleeing from a York Regional Police officer.

In a news release Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a police officer was patrolling in the parking lot of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan at around 7:30 p.m. when he "observed a teenager behaving suspiciously."

When the officer got out of his vehicle to investigate, the teen boy allegedly fled from the officer on foot. The officer then followed the boy on foot.

The agency said the boy made his way to Jane Street, between Norwood Avenue and Avro Road, where he was struck by a driver.

The boy, 17, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, according to the release.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.