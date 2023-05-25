Metro Morning's food guide Suresh Doss joins the program every week to discuss one of the many great GTA eateries he's discovered.

This week, he brings us to Sisaket Thai.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of Doss's conversation with guest host Jill Dempsey.

Suresh Doss: When I talk about Isan food, there are a few key markers that stand out, like the pronounced use of a thick fermented fish sauce or fermented seafood. So the pungency is a lot stronger, more than cities like Bangkok. There's also more attention to different types of protein, whether it's certain types of fish fries found along the Mekong River or even specific types of prawns, and even the curries can be different.

Noi Uraiwan and Kris Joie started Sisaket Thai Kitchen in Scarborough during the pandemic. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Jill Dempsey: How are they different?

Doss: There's less coconut milk being used and there's more pungency. With the use of fermented products, the curries are more herbal and they're very intense and funky, but in a very good way. So to bring that to Toronto, I find that we have a lot of Thai restaurants in the city. But the menus are quite generalized and they're trying to travel around the country with the menus. It can be hard to pick out these subtleties because they're kind of tucked below some of the popular dishes. That is why I want to talk about this place called Sisaket Thai.

It's run by a couple, Noi Uraiwan and Kris Joie, and it's located on Kingston Road and Warden Avenue in an unassuming part of Scarborough that's changing quite rapidly.

Sisaket Thai kitchen offers halal-friendly variations on the classic Pork Pad Kra Pao. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: Is it a new place?

Doss: It's a new place that opened during the pandemic. We moved to southwest Scarborough about a year ago and our friends recommended we try this place and since then, it's been our go to Thai spot. The menu highlights some popular Thai dishes but there's also some really unique dishes that you can't find anywhere else.

But before I get to that, I think for me a litmus test when it comes to Thai cooking is the Pad Ka Prao Dish.

Much of the menu is inspired by owner Uraiwan's childhood home of Sisaket in lower northeastern Thailand. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: Why?

Doss: It's all about technique. It's this dish where you have the prominent use of holy basil in a wok. So you want to picture pork that's mixed with holy basil and tofu and vegetables and cooked over this jet engine-fired wok. So everything has that nice char and smoky quality. And then that mixture is poured over rice and there's a generous amount of a chili lime sauce that goes with it. And then it's crowned with this crisp sunny side up egg.

You can get it without pork if you want. Sisaket is a very halal friendly place. You can also get a vegetarian version. But that egg is kind of a quintessential part of the dish because when you crack that yolk, you get this glossy sauce that kind of covers the pork and the rice and complements the heat. So for me, whenever I go to a Thai restaurant, I have to order this dish just to see.

The papaya salad platter with lemongrass wings, shrimp crackers, egg and Thai dipping chili sauces is a must-try. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: You mentioned that there are some unique Isan-style dishes on the menu there. What are they?

Doss: So Noi is from Sisaket, which is in lower northeastern Thailand. It borders Cambodia to the south, and it's close to the Mekong River on the east and the border of Laos. So a lot of her cooking is influenced by Laotian food and food of the Khmer people of Cambodia. This is really evident in the way she prepares her papaya salad. She says it's the one dish that nearly every table will order complement whatever else they're having

Dempsey: I can imagine because the papaya would make it so fresh. Can you describe what it looks like and what it tastes?

Doss: So you're picturing thinly sliced green papaya. It's kind of slippery on the palette, but its got that crunch. And it's tossed with dried shrimp and sliced carrots and cherry tomatoes and a good amount of lime and garlic and a palm sugar. But here, the pungency is more pronounced because there's a fermented sauce there. So it smells wonderful and funky and the heat is really cranked up. You can get the papaya on its own to compliment whatever else you're having, or you can get it as part of a platter. The platter is dressed with shrimp crackers. There are some chicken wings that are marinated overnight in lemongrass and fried. There's some vegetables and boiled egg that would be a great thing to have as a whole.

Sisaket Thai Kitchen is located in an unassuming plaza on Kingston Road. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: Oh my gosh, it just sounds so good. What other dishes would you recommend?

Doss: One more dish that you have to have. This is called the Pad Mee So Chompoo. It's a popular street food in parts of Isan. You want to picture thin vermicelli noodles that are dyed with a beetroot juice, so they're wonderfully pink. And its stir fried and served with a rolled omelette, tofu, bean sprouts and vegetables. There's some soybean paste in there, so you have this wonderful sense of umami. The noodles are really tender, with a sweet sour and salty kick to it. There's some house made chili that goes really well. And if you want, you can add some grilled beef or crispy pork, Laos style, which I highly recommend.

Pad Mee So Chompoo is a popular street food in parts of Isan. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: So the two things I'm taking away the crunch and the pungency.

Doss: The pungency, Yes, yeah. And a lot of grilled meats as well.



