12-year-old girl charged in alleged assaults on staff, student at Oshawa school

A 12-year-old girl who was Tasered by a police officer amid a series of alleged assaults at an Oshawa elementary school is facing multiple charges related to the incident.

Durham Region police say the girl attacked three staff members and a fellow student at Sir Albert Love Catholic School on Monday morning. One of the victims was taken to hospital after being struck in the head, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the school around 11:30 a.m. and allegedly found the girl "physically assaulting" a staff member in the recess yard. One officer Tasered the girl and she was arrested, according to the release.

The interaction was captured on body-worn cameras, police said.

The girl was charged with four counts of assault and one count of mischief. She has since been released from police custody.

"Investigators have been in communication with the school board as well as a parent of the student who was charged," police said.

"The Durham Regional Police are currently conducting a thorough review of the event to ensure it aligns with our policies, best practices and prioritizes community safety."

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults is asked to contact Durham police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.