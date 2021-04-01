Large sinkhole forces city to close stretch of College Street for up to 8 weeks

A large sinkhole has forced the city to close a stretch of College Street for up to eight weeks as crews do emergency repairs on a sewer under the roadway.

College Street is now closed between McCaul Street and Huron Street.

A brick sewer, which dates back to 1873, collapsed on Friday evening and created the sinkhole, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

The sinkhole is estimated to be about 25 feet deep, or more than seven metres, and up to 20 feet in circumference, or about six metres. It is located under College Street at Beverley Street and St. George Street.

Once the sinkhole was discovered, police responded immediately and closed the roadway.

"The repair is complex," the city said in the release.

"In order to access the sewer to begin the work, crews first needed to remove the above ground TTC tracks and safely navigate a significant amount of underground infrastructure," the city added.

"Crews are working around-the-clock to repair the sewer and have the roadway reinstated as soon and as safely as possible."

On-going work at College St & Beverley St/St George St intersection. <a href="https://t.co/F0E6ILmu21">pic.twitter.com/F0E6ILmu21</a> —@TO_Transport

The city said the following closures are now in place:

College Street between McCaul Street and Huron Street.

Beverley Street at Cecil Street.

St. George Street about 30 metres north of College Street.

The TTC has temporarily changed the routes of its eastbound and westbound 506 Carlton and 306 Carleton streetcars and its 506B and 306B Carlton replacement buses as the work continues.

Anyone who is planning essential travel near the area is urged to find an alternate route, follow detour signs and be patient. Paid duty officers are in place to help direct traffic.

A dump truck receives dirt from College Street as crews do their work to repair the roadway. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)