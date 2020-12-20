Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves 3 males injured, 1 in life-threatening condition

One male is in life-threatening condition and two others were seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly after 3 a.m.

Const. Edward Parks told CBC News that the three occupants "had to be extricated from the vehicle," which had flipped over.

Parks said one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and two suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were rushed to a trauma centre.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, Parks said.

"We are not sure if alcohol or drugs played a role in this accident. We are advising the general public to abide by the posted speed and be cautious when operating a motor vehicle," he said.

Dundas Street West is closed in both directions from Montgomery Road to Riverbank Drive.