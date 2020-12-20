Single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke leaves 3 males injured, 1 in life-threatening condition
Emergency crews were called to Islington Ave. and Dundas St. W. shortly after 3 a.m.
One male is in life-threatening condition and two others were seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning, police say.
Const. Edward Parks told CBC News that the three occupants "had to be extricated from the vehicle," which had flipped over.
Parks said one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and two suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
All three were rushed to a trauma centre.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, Parks said.
"We are not sure if alcohol or drugs played a role in this accident. We are advising the general public to abide by the posted speed and be cautious when operating a motor vehicle," he said.
Dundas Street West is closed in both directions from Montgomery Road to Riverbank Drive.
COLLISION: (road closure)<br>Islington Ave + Dundas St W<br>*3:05 am*<br>- Dundas St W closed both directions from Montgomery Rd to Riverbank Dr <br>- will remain closed until investigation concluded<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2390427?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2390427</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations