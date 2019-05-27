Single-vehicle crash claims life of Toronto man in Wellington, Ont.

A single-vehicle crash in Wellington, Ont., has claimed the life of a Toronto man, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon James Ringuette.

Emergency services responded to the collision on Second Line, Between Wellington Road 7 and Sideroad 6, south of Fergus, around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

OPP said a passenger vehicle left the roadway and collided with trees just west of Sideroad 6. Ringuette, who was the lone occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).