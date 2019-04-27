Man seriously hurt in single vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue

Toronto police are investigating a single vehicle crash in the east end that seriously injured a man early Saturday.

The crash occurred on Eastern Avenue near Broadview Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 3:10 a.m.

Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said the vehicle struck a pole.

Initially, the victim was believed to be in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital but his condition is now listed as non-life-threatening. His age was not released.

Debris was strewn on the road after the crash.

Police have closed all lanes of Eastern Avenue from Lewis Street to Dibble Street as officers continue to investigate.

"We are still on scene," Arrogante said.