Woman rushed to hospital with critical injuries after car strikes pole, rips in half

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a car struck a pole on Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police said they received report of a single vehicle crash on The Queensway, west of the Humber River at 8:14 p.m.

The car was upside down after it had struck a pole, ripping in half as a result, and one woman became trapped inside, police say.

Police said the woman was rescued from the car with serious injuries and rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Roads in the area will be closed as police investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.