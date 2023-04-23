Content
Single-vehicle collision on Hwy 400 leaves 64-year-old man dead

Driver side of a police cruiser says OPP (Ontario Provincial Police).
A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in a township north of Toronto Saturday morning. (Tammy Hoy/The Canadian Press)

A single-vehicle collision in a township north of Toronto has left one man dead Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the fatal collision on Highway 400 north of Crooked Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township at about 7:15 a-m.

They say a vehicle had rolled over into the centre median and the 64-year-old driver was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 62-year-old passenger was taken to hospital and later released. 

