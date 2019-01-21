10 people taken to hospital following TTC bus collision
Ten people were transported to hospital with minor injuries following a TTC bus collision at Lawrence East station Monday evening, police say.
Collision happened at Lawrence East station, police say
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., EMS responded to calls of a collision involving a TTC bus.
Toronto Paramedics say the injured were transported to a local hospital.