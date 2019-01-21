Skip to Main Content
10 people taken to hospital following TTC bus collision

Collision happened at Lawrence East station, police say

Ten people were transported to hospital with minor injuries following a single bus collision at Lawrence East station Monday evening, police say.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., EMS responded to calls of a collision involving a TTC bus.

Toronto Paramedics say the injured were transported to a local hospital.

