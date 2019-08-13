Skip to Main Content
How bleeding, trembling, talking mannequins train hospital staff to save your life
Simulation lab at St. Mike's helps doctors practise procedures, deliver babies and save lives

Ali Chiasson · CBC News ·
This smart mannequin was brought into the operating room after having been in a car crash and doctors were tasked with finding the source of abdominal bleeding before he flat-lined. (PAUL SMITH/CBC)

Hands-on learning is fundamental in many workplaces and at St. Michael's hospital in Toronto, the operating room is no different. 

Inside the Allan Waters Family simulation lab, everyone from nurses to anesthesiologists can practise everything from routine procedures to life-saving surgery. 

They have a closet full of "smart-mannequins" that can talk, bleed, vomit and give birth. They also have add-ons like fake organs and skin they can cut into to simulate a real-life operation. 

What's learned in the "Sim Lab," as it's known to hospital staff, can influence hospital design as well. 

CBC Toronto got an inside look. Check it out.

Ali Chiasson takes us inside the "Sim Lab" at St Michael's Hospital where bleeding, trembling, talking mannequins train hospital staff to save your life. 4:29

 


 

About the Author

Ali Chiasson

Reporter, CBC Toronto

From teleprompter to Associate Producer, Ali Chiasson worked many desks at CBC News Network before stepping in front of the cameras at CBC Toronto. Ali covers a wide range of breaking and feature stories and has a special knack for people profiles. Off the clock, Ali is happiest walking through Bloordale with headphones on, picking through local produce markets, sipping bubble tea and snapping pics of street art.

