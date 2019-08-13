How bleeding, trembling, talking mannequins train hospital staff to save your life

Hands-on learning is fundamental in many workplaces and at St. Michael's hospital in Toronto, the operating room is no different.

Inside the Allan Waters Family simulation lab, everyone from nurses to anesthesiologists can practise everything from routine procedures to life-saving surgery.

They have a closet full of "smart-mannequins" that can talk, bleed, vomit and give birth. They also have add-ons like fake organs and skin they can cut into to simulate a real-life operation.

What's learned in the "Sim Lab," as it's known to hospital staff, can influence hospital design as well.

CBC Toronto got an inside look. Check it out.

Ali Chiasson takes us inside the "Sim Lab" at St Michael's Hospital where bleeding, trembling, talking mannequins train hospital staff to save your life. 4:29



