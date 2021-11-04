Body found in Vaughan confirmed to be that of man missing after leaving hospital 2 years ago

Police in York Region have confirmed that a body found in Vaughan this past spring is that of a 24-year-old who walked away from a hospital more than two years ago.

Simi Abrams, 24, left the Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill, Ont. on March 21, 2019. Police say his death is not considered suspicious.

At the time of his disappearance, Abrams had been a student who was living with his mother in Vaughan.

Police told CBC News that investigators tracked Abrams's movements until that afternoon when he was seen walking along Teston Road near Keele Street, as well as inside a Walmart buying food and cooking supplies.

In the time since, police say they "continued to investigate and follow up on every tip received from the community."

On May 19 of this year, officers located human remains during a search near Keele Street north of Kirby Road.

In a news release Thursday, police said the body was confirmed to be that of Abrams.

There are no concerns for public safety and the case has been closed, they say.