Grade 7 student repeatedly taunted with racial slurs at Ontario school, parents say

WARNING: This story deals with racially sensitive subject matter and contains offensive language.

The parents of a Grade 7 student who attends a Catholic school in Simcoe County say a group of mostly white students has repeatedly targeted their daughter with racist verbal abuse since she transferred there from a public school and that the school administration has been slow to act.

Phoebe Fyffe and Jason McDonald said their 12-year-old daughter, who is Black, has either overheard the N-word being used or been called it herself multiple times by seven boys who are part of the same group of friends at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Innisfil, Ont., roughly 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

The bullying has taken place since September both inside the classroom and on the school bus where either teachers or bus drivers have been present, they say.

The verbal abuse escalated last week, Fyffe said, when one of the boys told her daughter that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), the oldest white supremacist hate organization in the United States responsible for killing countless Black people.

CBC News is not naming the girl to protect her privacy.

Fyffe said the abuse has continued after she reported many of the encounters as they occurred to both the school and officials at the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) — and even after some of the boys had been spoken to and punished with suspensions.

"She's scared," Fyffe said of her daughter in an exclusive interview with CBC News. "She asked me, if they attack her, what should she do? ... She's not comfortable in her classroom."

School board actions

Christine Monteiro-Almeida, superintendent for the SMCDSB's Barrie South East region, confirmed to CBC News that the school is aware of three instances of racial slurs being used, as well as the KKK incident.

Monteiro-Almeida said the school had followed the board's code of conduct and safe schools protocols in response to the complaints, taking measures ranging from counselling sessions, speaking to students and their parents and handing out suspensions. She didn't provide specifics.

The board also informed and police and hired an investigator. But before taking those steps, the SMCDSB brought in a "trained restorative practices practitioner" to work with students and staff, and a letter was also sent to the entire school community on Oct. 21 informing them of the cases and reminding parents of behavioural expectations for students.

WATCH | Mother speaks out about racist taunts her daughter has endured at school: Innisfil mother speaks out about the racist taunts her daughter has endured at school 1:05 Phoebe Fyffe says her daughter has been called the N-word repeatedly by a group of students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School. 1:05

"Although we have put many different things in place to try to address this situation, it's still ongoing and it hasn't been resolved," Monteiro-Almeida said.

"As a result, we are bringing in a third-party investigator, and we will take the suggestions of this third-party investigator very seriously to ensure that this student feels safe, welcomed and has a sense of belonging at her school."

Monteiro-Almeida said the third-party investigator has a mandate to find out what happened and to make recommendations going forward.

"As a school board, we acknowledge that there is a problem of systemic racism and we need to address it," Monteiro-Almeida said. "We have to listen very attentively and carefully to understand the stories of our Black students, our Black families and our Black staff. We also have to change the mindset."

Other recent cases at Ontario schools

These incidents of anti-Black racism are only the latest example of what advocates and experts say is a pervasive problem in Ontario schools.

On Tuesday, CBC News reported on a separate case in the same rural Ontario county where a Black mother is suing the public school board for failing to protect her daughter against rape threats and racial slurs.

A week earlier, controversy erupted at a Toronto high school after a teacher wore blackface during Halloween celebrations.

Days before that, in London, Ont., a 13-year-old said she was shocked by her teacher using the N-word while discussing an Agatha Christie novel.

WATCH | Mother suing public school board for inaction over racist bullying: Mother suing school board for inaction over racist bullying 2:17 An Ontario mother is taking the Simcoe school board to court for not doing enough to address the racism and bullying she says her daughter has faced. 2:17

From bystander to target

The parents of the Grade 7 student in Innisfil say the steps taken by the SMCDSB are too late and that they have yet to see sufficient accountability for the offending students.

Fyffe said the first instance of racism took place in mid-September, when her daughter overheard a white student who, in the presence of some of his friends, called a biracial student the N-word.

After Fyffe's daughter spoke up by telling the boys that using that word was inappropriate and reporting it to her teacher, she became a target herself.

"[In] the second incident, the boys actually called my daughter the N-word, and they're using it in the classroom," Fyffe said.

In the following days, Fyffe and McDonald said the teacher addressed the issue in a discussion with the whole class in which she said the N-word out loud, in full, which further offended their daughter.

CBC News has listened to an audio recording of the class discussion, in which the teacher can be heard explaining she said the word in a "non-derogatory manner" so that students can report it if they hear the word used in the future.

Video captures scene on school bus

Since then, boys have continued to use the N-word at school, the parents said. During one episode in October, the Grade 7 student took out her phone and started recording.

CBC News has viewed the video shot on a school bus. In it, a young boy is heard calling her the N-word five times to the tune of a schoolyard taunt.

"N----- alert, n----- alert, I am a n-----, I am a n-----, I am a n-----," the boy can be heard saying on the recording.

When the daughter showed this video to the principal, three boys were called into her office and one was suspended, according to the parents.

"It wasn't until she had that concrete video ... with the sound of them saying the actual N-word that I saw the wheels turning," Fyffe said. "Yet the behaviour continued."

Last Thursday, when one of the boys told their daughter he was a member of the KKK, Fyffe and McDonald said they both interpreted the comment as a potential violent threat, and now they fear that their daughter may become the victim of violence.

"I had to bring it to the attention of the police because obviously these children are not afraid of the school," Fyffe said, noting that less than two-dozen students at the school are Black.

"[What the school is doing] is not deterring their behaviour."

"My main fear of my daughter is that I get a phone call from the school and there's some harm to her," McDonald added.

The South Simcoe Police Service confirmed that it received reports from the school and a member of the community last Friday concerning the use of racial slurs by several students against a classmate and references to a white supremacist group. The investigation is ongoing, and the service is working with both the school and the school board, police said.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.