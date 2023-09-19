Trudeau's allegation of India's role in killing is validating, say some in Sikh community

Some members of Ontario's Sikh community say the federal government's allegation that India was involved in the killing of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil is validating but not surprising.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of playing a role in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot to death outside the Guru Nana Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C. this past June. Nijjar's supporters had previously accused the Indian government of playing a role in the assassination, as he was a proponent of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan — a region in northern India that some Sikhs have historically sought as an independent homeland.

Trudeau has now said intelligence reports have found credible links between Indian government agents and Nijjar's slaying.

Baghat Singh Brar, director of the Ontario Committee of Gurdwaras, says interference from the Indian government in Sikh affairs in Canada has been an ongoing concern. The committee represents more than 20 gurdwaras, Sikh places of worship, in Ontario and Quebec.

"We've been saying this for a very long time that the Indian government has been interfering in our affairs in Canada since the 1980s," he said. "Yesterday, for the government to recognize that and take action is very welcome."

As a result of Trudeau's allegation, which India's government has rejected as absurd and unsubstantiated, Canada expelled an Indian diplomat. In response, India has given a senior Canadian diplomat five days to leave the country.

WATCH | Trudeau speaks to the press about his bombshell allegation:

Canadians have a 'right to know' about allegations linking India to killing of Sikh leader Duration 2:11 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not looking to 'provoke or escalate' after he said in the House of Commons there were credible allegations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian who backed the creation of a Sikh homeland in India.

In a separate statement, Narendra Modi's government said the allegations were politically motivated and repeated a long-standing criticism: that Canadian officials aren't concerned by the actions of "Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sikh community has been concerned for years

Brar, who is based in Brampton, said the committee took steps to protect itself from the Indian government in 2019, when it decided to ban Indian diplomats form entering its gurdwaras.

"We felt that they were coming to the gurdwaras to interfere or to create fear amongst the Sikh community, that if you raise your voice for any human rights issues, you will be harassed when you go to an Indian consulate to [get] a visa to go back home," he said.

In March, his committee and the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council released a 27-page report detailing allegations of Indian foreign interference in Canadian media, academic discourse, cultural activities and other institutions.

The report called for the federal government to maintain a dialogue with the Sikh community on the issues of Indian government interference.

Balpreet Singh, Toronto-based spokesperson and legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization, also said it was not surprise to hear the Indian government may be interfering on Canadian soil. (James Spalding/CBC)

Santbir Singh, a research associate with the Sikh Research Institute and a PhD student at York University, wishes the government had acknowledged India's allegedly dangerous actions on Canadian soil earlier, saying the community has had concerns for years.

"Only now is it getting taken seriously after someone's been killed, which is really unfortunate. If our concerns had been taken more seriously earlier, that maybe this could've been avoided," he said.

Questions have been raised about whether any protections were offered to Nijjar before his death. When asked about that Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc deferred questions to the RCMP, who has not yet responded to questions from CBC News.

WATCH | Public safety minister questioned about protections offered to Nijjar:

RCMP's ability to protect Canadians questioned in wake of India accusation Duration 2:42 Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has 'confidence' in the RCMP's ability to protect Canadians after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India's government of being involved in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

Balpreet Singh, Toronto-based spokesperson and legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization, also said it was not a surprise to hear the Indian government may be interfering on Canadian soil.

"But to go to the extent of a targeted killing," he said. "That is absolutely shocking and it's really I think a wake-up call to the international community. This is terrorist stuff that we're talking about."

He wants to see the those involved in Nijjar's death brought to justice. But he says there are still Sikhs in Canada who could also be at risk.

"They're on so-called hit lists [and] are currently fearing for their lives and we need to make sure they're protected," he said.