City of Toronto apologizes after Sikh security guards let go over no-beard rule

The City of Toronto has formally apologized to a prominent Sikh organization for "any delay" in reinstating Sikh security guards let go over a no-beard policy that forced several to choose between their jobs and a key a tenet of their faith.

Effective Tuesday, the city says it will immediately allow for "under-mask beard covers" as a form of religious accommodation for guards at city sites that require N95 respirators, the city said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The method involves a tight-fitting covering worn over the beard, as well as the chin and cheeks, tied in a knot at the top of the head. An N95 mask is then worn over that covering.

"The technique, also known as the Singh Thattha Method, is used by many Sikh people in the medical community and has been found to be highly effective in respirator fit testing," the city said.

The measure comes after the city called on its contractors to "immediately" reinstate Sikh security staff let go over the rule. The city adds the guards "should be appropriately compensated for any financial impact."

"The city will not accept any contractors failing to accommodate religious freedoms," the release said.

