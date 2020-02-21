Be alert, TTC riders: Significant subway closures this weekend

Getting around the city is going to be a little more complicated this weekend thanks to three separate planned subway closures.

The TTC says Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations will close early on Friday at 11 p.m. for signal upgrades.

On Saturday, Line 1 will be closed between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations while TTC staff work to install the automatic train control system.

Line 1 Yonge-University: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. <a href="https://t.co/PRQn6V8cgJ">pic.twitter.com/PRQn6V8cgJ</a> —@TTCnotices

The third and final subway closure is scheduled for Sunday.

There will be no service from Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations due to track work.

All stations will remain open for fare sales, access to surface routes and Line 4.

Line 1 Yonge-University: This Sunday only, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair due to track maintenance. Shuttle buses will run. <a href="https://t.co/oZdaHrkIqL">pic.twitter.com/oZdaHrkIqL</a> —@TTCnotices

Shuttle buses will operate on both days, the TTC said.

Riders can also use the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 as alternate routes.

This weekend's closures are among the 52 full-weekend or single-day subway closures planned by the TTC in 2020. There will also be eight late openings on Sundays and 106 early closures on weeknights.