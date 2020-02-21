Skip to Main Content
Be alert, TTC riders: Significant subway closures this weekend
Getting around Toronto could be challenging for some commuters this weekend, as sections of a major TTC subway line will be shut down.

Three separate subway closures will affect service, TTC says

This weekend's closures are among the 52 full-weekend or single-day subway closures planned by the TTC in 2020. There will also be eight late openings on Sundays and 106 early closures on weeknights. (TTC)

Getting around the city is going to be a little more complicated this weekend thanks to three separate planned subway closures.

The TTC says Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations will close early on Friday at 11 p.m. for signal upgrades.

On Saturday, Line 1 will be closed between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations while TTC staff work to install the automatic train control system.

The third and final subway closure is scheduled for Sunday.

There will be no service from Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations due to track work.

All stations will remain open for fare sales, access to surface routes and Line 4.

Shuttle buses will operate on both days, the TTC said.

Riders can also use the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 as alternate routes.

This weekend's closures are among the 52 full-weekend or single-day subway closures planned by the TTC in 2020. There will also be eight late openings on Sundays and 106 early closures on weeknights.

