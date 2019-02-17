Up to 10 cm snow coming to Toronto, Environment Canada says

Widespread snow associated with a passing low pressure system is expected to move into the GTA early this evening and end later Monday morning, Environment Canada says.

The Federal weather agency issued a special weather statement Sunday afternoon in which it said snowfall amounts are generally expected to be in the 5 to 10 centimetres range.

"Travel may be hazardous at times today," it says, "and especially tonight into Monday morning."

For areas stretching from near Oakville towards Hamilton and Grimsby, there is a possibility that amounts may approach 15 cm, Environment Canada says.

In addition to the snow, gusty northeasterly winds will generate local blowing snow especially closer to Lake Ontario.

In the forecast for tonight calls for periods of snow beginning early this evening with a low of -8 C. Wind chill -10 C in the evening and -15 C overnight.

On Monday there will be periods of snow ending in the morning then clearing. Temperatures will peak at a high of -5 C and the wind chill will be near -15 C.