'Significant' rain and strong winds in store for Halloween

Gear up for a rainy Halloween, Toronto.

Rain is expected to start around noon on Wednesday afternoon ending Friday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for significant rainfall.

The agency is forecasting rainfall amounts of 30mm to 50mm, with the heaviest rain on Thursday afternoon.

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are also in store for Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the agency, a low pressure system will come at southern Ontario from the southwest. Rob Kuhn, Environment Canada meteorologist said they're watching the "large disturbance."

"It's going to be wet," Kuhn told CBC Windsor. "Not very good at all for the people trick-or-treating outside. Even the ghosts will get wet."